WCC Volunteer Recognition
Wilkes Community College presented the 26th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception on Thursday, March 2, to celebrate the contribution volunteers make to the success of the college. Approximately 150 attended. Volunteers serve in many areas of the college, including serving on various boards and helping with MerleFest. In 2016, 4,594 volunteers gave 49,000 hours of service to Wilkes Community College. WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox told the volunteers, "If we placed a financial value on this service ...it would equal $1,130,430." The event culminated with the naming of volunteer of the year. Allison Phillips, executive director of the WCC Foundation. Also, volunteer Connie McNeill was presented with the Chloe Sturdivant Award of Appreciation for Volunteer Excellence.
Reader Comments