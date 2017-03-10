Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Based Crisis Facility Project | Main | Severe Weather Preparedness Week »
Friday
Mar102017

WCC Volunteer Recognition 

DateFriday, March 10, 2017 at 8:46AM

Wilkes Community College presented the 26th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception on Thursday, March 2, to celebrate the contribution volunteers make to the success of the college. Approximately 150 attended. Volunteers serve in many areas of the college, including serving on various boards and helping with MerleFest.  In 2016, 4,594 volunteers gave 49,000 hours of service to Wilkes Community College.  WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox told the volunteers,  "If we placed a financial value on this service ...it would equal $1,130,430." The event culminated with the naming of volunteer of the year. Allison Phillips, executive director of the WCC Foundation.  Also, volunteer Connie McNeill was presented with the Chloe Sturdivant Award of Appreciation for Volunteer Excellence.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.