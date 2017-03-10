Wilkes Based Crisis Facility Project
Brian Ingraham, CEO of Vaya Health, was at the County Commissioners' meeting this week to present an update on the proposed Wilkes Based Crisis Facility Project. NC State Senator Shirley Randleman has been a supporter of this project. Commissioner Eddie Settle asked what could Commissioners do to help, and he was told that state funding is undetermined at this time so it's hard to say yet what is needed. Commissioner Gary Blevins said he believed there would be a savings to the county regarding keeping people in crisis out of jail and the ER if we had the Crisis Facility in Wilkes. Funding streams were discussed and no decisions were made as the project waits for state funding resolutions.
Reader Comments