Wilkes County Child Fatality Prevention Team Annual Report
Health Director Ann Absher was at the Wilkes County Commissioners' Meeting this week to present the Wilkes County Child Fatality Prevention Team Annual Report. As mandated by state statute, the Wilkes Child Fatality Prevention Team met 2 times in 2016 and reviewed 6 child deaths. The number of child deaths decreased from the previous year as 8 were reviewed in 2015. Of the 6 child fatalities last year, 5 occurred in infants six months or less. Two deaths were due to complications from extreme prematurity, one death to a birth syndrome, and one as possible SIDS, and one from a lung disorder. The sixth death was due to a neoplasm in a child greater than one year old. No trends were noted in the review and no policy recommendations were made.
Reader Comments