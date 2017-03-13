911 Comm Center Office Moving to Sheriff's Office
When the Wilkes Sheriff’s Department obtained their new office facility on Executive Drive, it was decided that the 911 Communication Center would eventually move in that building. After renovations and equipment installations, the time has come to move 911 from the basement of the County Office Building to the Sheriff’s Office Building. The move will take place Tuesday. When calling 911 on Tuesday, the calls will be re-routed to Ashe County for a few hours until the move is complete. If you have a 911 Operator in Ashe answer you call Tuesday, just say you’re in Wilkes and explain your emergency.
