Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Church Damage to Property | Main | Company and Club Donations to WCC SkillsUSA »
Monday
Mar132017

911 Comm Center Office Moving to Sheriff's Office

DateMonday, March 13, 2017 at 12:00PM

When the Wilkes Sheriff’s Department obtained their new office facility on Executive Drive, it was decided that the 911 Communication Center would eventually move in that building.  After renovations and equipment installations, the time has come to move 911 from the basement of the County Office Building to the Sheriff’s Office Building.  The move will take place Tuesday.  When calling 911 on Tuesday, the calls will be re-routed to Ashe County for a few hours until the move is complete.  If you have a 911 Operator in Ashe answer you call Tuesday, just say you’re in Wilkes and explain your emergency.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.