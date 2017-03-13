Company and Club Donations to WCC SkillsUSA
Window World, Duke Energy and Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club presented checks to support Wilkes Community College’s SkillsUSA program during the SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally on February 27. The donations will help the college’s SkillsUSA program with the costs of hosting the regional high school competition and attending the state and national competitions. For more information about the SkillsUSA program at Wilkes Community College or ways to support the program, contact Hardin Kennedy, WCC SkillsUSA advisor, at 336-838-6219.
