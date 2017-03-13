Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« 911 Comm Center Office Moving to Sheriff's Office | Main | More NC Flu Deaths »
Monday
Mar132017

Company and Club Donations to WCC SkillsUSA

DateMonday, March 13, 2017 at 12:00PM

Window World, Duke Energy and Brushy Mountain Ruritan Club presented checks to support Wilkes Community College’s SkillsUSA program during the SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally on February 27. The donations will help the college’s SkillsUSA program with the costs of hosting the regional high school competition and attending the state and national competitions. For more information about the SkillsUSA program at Wilkes Community College or ways to support the program, contact Hardin Kennedy, WCC SkillsUSA advisor, at 336-838-6219.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.