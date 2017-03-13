More NC Flu Deaths
An additional 17 flu deaths were reported in North Carolina for the week ending March 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Flu activity has started to decrease but the virus is still widespread in Wilkes and across the state. The total number of influenza-associated deaths reported this season, which started Oct. 2, is now 83. The two most recent weekly flu reports have accounted for 33 of those deaths. State health officials encourage all residents to protect themselves and others against the flu. Although vaccination earlier in the season is preferred, flu vaccine is still available.
Reader Comments