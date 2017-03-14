Baptist Medical Davie Facility
Soon to open in Wilkes, the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will open a new 50-bed inpatient wing at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Davie Medical Center. The official date is April 3 to open to patients. The $47 million, three story, 78,220 square foot addition relocates inpatient services from Mocksville to Bermuda Run, consolidating all Davie Medical Center services in one location. The opening of the patient wing fulfills a promise Wake Forest Baptist made to the citizens of Davie County – that it would keep an inpatient hospital in the county.
Reader Comments