Tuesday
Mar142017

Elkin Sinkhole....Again

DateTuesday, March 14, 2017 at 2:03PM

It's Elkin Sinkhole Round 2.  A sinkhole on Hwy 268 between John Boys and Elkin Funeral Service was first reported and repaired in January of this year.  Then last week, a second sinkhole in the same location was discovered.  According to County Officials, the problem is a failing pipe system from the 1940's that is deteriorating.  To fix the pipe system under the highway and to repair the highway could take up to 3 weeks.  Both lanes near the sinkhole are currently closed to traffic.  

