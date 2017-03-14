Elkin Sinkhole....Again
It's Elkin Sinkhole Round 2. A sinkhole on Hwy 268 between John Boys and Elkin Funeral Service was first reported and repaired in January of this year. Then last week, a second sinkhole in the same location was discovered. According to County Officials, the problem is a failing pipe system from the 1940's that is deteriorating. To fix the pipe system under the highway and to repair the highway could take up to 3 weeks. Both lanes near the sinkhole are currently closed to traffic.
