Fat Bike Races at NC Coast

If you were at the NC Coast over the weekend, perhaps you noticed the bike racing. Racers from seven states battled in three-divisions in the sand at the 3rd annual US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Male and female champions were awarded in three Fat Bike Races. The 3rd annual US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship will benefit the Wrightsville Beach Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving public parks and amenities for residents and the island’s thousands of visitors each year.

