Have You Changed Batteries with the Time?
As daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 12, did you also remember to check smoke alarm batteries? The American Red Cross and local fire departments urge residents to change their smoke alarm batteries or install smoke alarms. Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half. A good time to check your alarm and change batteries is when you change your clocks twice a year. So, the time has come to change those batteries and/or install smoke alarms if you didn't already over the weekend.
