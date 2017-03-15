Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar152017

10 New Artists at Merlefest

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

For 30 years, MerleFest has been discovering new talent in American roots music. This year’s celebration, slated for April 27-30, will introduce what Steve Johnson, MerleFest artist relations manager, calls “must-see talent discoveries” made during his travels around the globe this past year. Johnson has identified ten innovative artists who will perform at MerleFest 2017. Many new acts will at the MerleFest Band Competition on the Plaza Stage on Saturday. Complete Lineups,Tickets, and other information can be found at MerleFest.org

