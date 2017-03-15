Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar152017

Change in Free Breakfast/Lunch at Wilkes High Schools

DateWednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:27AM

Since the 2014-15 school year, free breakfast and lunch meals have been available to all students every day in all Wilkes County Schools through the Federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.  However, next year due to cut backs and decreased participation at the high schools, only Wilkes County high school students who actually meet income requirements will get free breakfast and lunch.  No other immediate changes were cited for any of the other county schools.

