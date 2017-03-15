House Fire and One Injured
A Wilkes County man was burned in a house fire yesterday morning. Robert Dawson, the homeowner, was filling a kerosene heater with fuel when it caught fire. He tried to carry the burning heater out of the house and was burned on his arms and face. The house, a mobile home on Hwy 268 East, was destroyed in the fire. Mulberry-Fairplains and Knotville responded to the fire about 12:30am Tuesday. Dawson was transported to Baptist Medical where he was listed in good condition.
Reader Comments