Wednesday
Mar152017

House Fire and One Injured

DateWednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:29AM

A Wilkes County man was burned in a house fire yesterday morning.  Robert Dawson, the homeowner, was filling a kerosene heater with fuel when it caught fire.  He tried to carry the burning heater out of the house and was burned on his arms and face.  The house, a mobile home on Hwy 268 East, was destroyed in the fire.  Mulberry-Fairplains and Knotville responded to the fire about 12:30am Tuesday.  Dawson was transported to Baptist Medical where he was listed in good condition.

