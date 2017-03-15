Subscribe to our Content

 

Wednesday
Mar152017

NC National Guard and Moldovan Army Join Together

DateWednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:20AM

To raise awareness for suicide, post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries within the military and our veteran population, the North Carolina National Guard and the Moldovan Army joined in a “22 Push-Up Challenge.” Despite being separated by 5,100 miles, the NC Guard and Moldovan Army regularly work and train together. Moldova, a state partnership program country with the NC Guard, challenged the Guard via Facebook. The NC Guard accepted the challenge with each organization producing a video. Since 1996, the Guard and Moldova has sent soldiers to each other’s countries to train, learn best practices and strengthen ties between their services.

