Wednesday
Mar152017

NC Sen Tillis Talks About Immigration

DateWednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:19AM

Last week, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) participated in an immigration roundtable hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center where he highlighted his immigration reform framework and the potential path forward.  (Watch the roundtable discussion by clicking here.) Senator Tillis said: “I think it’s kind to say that we haven’t made much progress on immigration reform over the last 30 years. I characterize it differently; I think it has been a consistent series of failures...” Tillis also stated: “We’ve created a framework that is really trying to think about the logical... measures that we could put into bills and start working on getting the votes on both sides of the aisle ...”  Find out more at www.tillis.senate.gov

