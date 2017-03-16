NCWorks New Plans for Career Pathways
The NCWorks Commission has approved and endorsed five new regional plans to help people prepare and train for work. NCWorks Certified Career Pathways are education and training plans that help job seekers enter particular industries. These pathways are designed by employers in collaboration with the state’s workforce development and education professionals. Career pathways are designed not only for students, but also for adults and individuals who have lost jobs through no fault of their own. Individuals access a career pathway through public schools, community colleges, and public and private universities. For more information about NCWorks, visit nccommerce.com/ncworks.
