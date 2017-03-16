Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Speedway Hiring in NC | Main | House Fire and One Injured »
Thursday
Mar162017

NCWorks New Plans for Career Pathways

DateThursday, March 16, 2017 at 12:26PM

The NCWorks Commission has approved and endorsed five new regional plans to help people prepare and train for work. NCWorks Certified Career Pathways are education and training plans that help job seekers enter particular industries.  These pathways are designed by employers in collaboration with the state’s workforce development and education professionals. Career pathways are designed not only for students, but also for adults and individuals who have lost jobs through no fault of their own.  Individuals access a career pathway through public schools, community colleges, and public and private universities. For more information about NCWorks, visit nccommerce.com/ncworks.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.