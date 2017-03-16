Speedway Hiring in NC
Speedway LLC (Speedway), the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated convenience stores with approximately 2,730 stores in 21 states, is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Speedway will hold open interviews at multiple store locations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday, March 22. The full list of locations can be found at speedway.com. The locations closest to Wilkes include: Boone, Hickory, and Winston-Salem.
Reader Comments