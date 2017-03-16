Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Mar162017

Speedway Hiring in NC

DateThursday, March 16, 2017 at 12:43PM

Speedway LLC (Speedway), the nation’s second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated convenience stores with approximately 2,730 stores in 21 states, is looking to hire more than 1,000 employees across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Speedway will hold open interviews at multiple store locations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia on Wednesday, March 22. The full list of locations can be found at speedway.com. The locations closest to Wilkes include:  Boone, Hickory, and Winston-Salem.

