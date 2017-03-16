WCC Students Win State Awards
Wilkes Community College congratulates five students for winning state-level awards in the 51st Annual National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) Poetry and Poster contest. Megan Edwards won third place in the Adult Student Poster Category and received a $10 prize for her winning poster. WCC students won three awards in the Adult Student Poetry Division. Maria Jimenez won first place and received $50, Isabel Palacios won second place and received $25, and Blanca Salazar won third place and received $10. Each November, schools and colleges from across the state hold contests to celebrate National Career Development Month. Winning submissions from these local contests are then forwarded to the state contest.
Reader Comments