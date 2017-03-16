Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Funny Money at Local Store | Main | Speedway Hiring in NC »
Thursday
Mar162017

WCC Students Win State Awards

DateThursday, March 16, 2017 at 12:44PM

Wilkes Community College congratulates five students for winning state-level awards in the 51st Annual National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) Poetry and Poster contest. Megan Edwards won third place in the Adult Student Poster Category and received a $10 prize for her winning poster. WCC students won three awards in the Adult Student Poetry Division. Maria Jimenez won first place and received $50, Isabel Palacios won second place and received $25, and Blanca Salazar won third place and received $10. Each November, schools and colleges from across the state hold contests to celebrate National Career Development Month. Winning submissions from these local contests are then forwarded to the state contest. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.