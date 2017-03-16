Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Mar162017

Wilkes 911 Comm Center in New Location

DateThursday, March 16, 2017 at 12:45PM

All 911 administrative and radio traffic in Wilkes is now flowing through the new center in the Sheriff's Office.  As 3WC News announced on Monday, the Wilkes County 911 Center began moving Tuesday to their now current location at the Sheriff's Office at 381 Executive Dr, Wilkesboro. Moving from the basement of the County Office Building continued Tuesday and Wednesday.  The move was finished yesterday and will create more effective communications for First Responders and County residents.

