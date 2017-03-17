Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Mar172017

Free Movie in Wilkes on Monday

DateFriday, March 17, 2017 at 11:35AM

Save the Date.  You're invited to a free movie screening of "The Anonymous People."  This is a documentary film about the over 23 million Americans living in long-term recovery from alcohol and other drug addiction.  You are invited to join the movement in Wilkes to become the face and voice to change the stigma toward addiction and recovery. Project Lazarus is a public health oriented non-profit organization established in 2008 in response to extremely high drug overdose death rates in Wilkes County.  The free movie will be presented by Project Lazarus at Two Rivers Cinema on Monday, March 20 at 6:30. 

