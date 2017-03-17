Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Mar172017

ID Theft and Tax Fraud

DateFriday, March 17, 2017 at 11:37AM

Tis the season to beware of ID Theft by way of fake filing of taxes.  A Purlear victim called the Wilkes Sheriff's Office regarding a problem with their taxes.  When the victim went to file their taxes, they discovered that someone had already filed using their name and information.  The victim does not know who might have done this.  Tax-related identity theft occurs when someone uses your Social Security number to file a tax return claiming a fraudulent refund. The IRS, the states, and the private-sector tax industry are working together to identify and apply safeguards to better protect taxpayers and fight identity theft. However, they need your help. Learn what you can do to help make your personal, financial and tax data safer at: Taxes. Security. Together. (www.IRS.gov)

