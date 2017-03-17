NC And St Patrick's Day
Offers.com recently conducted a survey to find out who is celebrating St. Patrick's Day, what they plan on spending, and what they plan on doing. Our survey and supporting data revealed North Carolina is 44th most likely to celebrate this Irish holiday. Of the 9.5 million residents in NC, only about 600,000 are Irish. Wearing green is the most common way people plan on celebrating this year with 54.4% of those surveyed saying they will dawn the Irish colors. So, are you wearing green? And, Happy St Patrick's Day
