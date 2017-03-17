WCC Hosting Northwest College Day
Wilkes Community College is hosting a Community College Day for the Northwest Prosperity Zone this month. The six community colleges in the Northwest Prosperity Zone will be representing 12 counties including: Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute – Caldwell and Watauga counties; Catawba Valley Community College – Alexander and Catawba counties; Mayland Community College – Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties; McDowell Technical Community College – McDowell County; Western Piedmont Community College – Burke County; and Wilkes Community College – Alleghany, Ashe, and Wilkes counties. College presidents and trustees; state and local elected officials; EDC and Chambers of Commerce representatives; business, industry and healthcare leaders; and other community stakeholders from these counties will discuss advanced manufacturing and strengthening the economy in our region.
