Mar172017

WCC Hosting Northwest College Day

DateFriday, March 17, 2017 at 11:36AM

Wilkes Community College is hosting a Community College Day for the Northwest Prosperity Zone this month.  The six community colleges in the Northwest Prosperity Zone will be representing 12 counties including:  Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute – Caldwell and Watauga counties; Catawba Valley Community College – Alexander and Catawba counties; Mayland Community College – Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties; McDowell Technical Community College – McDowell County; Western Piedmont Community College – Burke County; and Wilkes Community College – Alleghany, Ashe, and Wilkes counties.  College presidents and trustees; state and local elected officials; EDC and Chambers of Commerce representatives; business, industry and healthcare leaders; and other community stakeholders from these counties will discuss advanced manufacturing and strengthening the economy in our region. 

