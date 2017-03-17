Wilkes Applications for Pre-K
Wilkes County Schools Pre-K Classes are accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year. If your child will be 4 years old on or before August 31, then please call the school in your district and provide initial contact information. Families will be mailed a screening invitation with an appointment time to attend. Screenings will take place at each elementary school March 1 through April 12. For questions, call Wilkes County Schools at 336-667-1121.
