Wilkesboro Officer Involved Shooting Update
On March 16, 2017, at approximately 12:15pm, members of the Wilkesboro Police Department were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress. Wilkesboro Police responded to thea rea and were diredted by a witness to a home locaated 2261 Hwy 268 West in Wilkesboro. Officers were informed that a male party had been assaulted by an axe and was en-route to the hospital. Officers were also told that the suspect was still inside the home. Officers made entry into the home and encounted Jacobo Torres Hernandez in the basement of the home. During the encounter, Hernandez was found to be in possession of a axe and ordered to stop and show his hands. Hernandez advanced toward officers, raised the axe in an aggressive manner, and was subsequently shot by officers. Hernandez was transported to Baptist Medical for treatment. The Wilkesboro Police Dept has requested the NC SBI to investigate the shooting of Hernandez. Members of the Wilkes Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation surrounding the assault of the homeowner and the breaking and entering.
