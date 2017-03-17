Wilkesboro Officer Involved Shooting
There was an officer involved shooting in Wilkes yesterday. 3WC News spoke with Wilkesboro Police Chief Craig Garris this morning. Garris said that Wilkesboro PD received a 911 call of a breaking and entering in progress. The suspect had assaulted the homeowner and was still on the scene when officers arrived. The suspect was armed with an ax and there was an altercations with officers which led to two Wilkesboro Policeman firing their weapon. The suspect was shot in the leg and in the chest. He was taken to Baptist Hospital and is expected to live. The condition of the homeowner is unknown at this time. The investigation is still underway. The SBI is investigating the shooting. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in. Wilkesboro Officers Ronnie Price and Nathan Dancy are on paid administration leave until the shooting investigation is concluded.
