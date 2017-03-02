Foxx Comments on President's Speech
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), from the 5th District here in Wilkes and the chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress: "...the president outlined a positive vision for our country, one that reflects the renewed hope and optimism many Americans now share about the future. For too long, government bureaucrats have pursued an extreme, partisan agenda..." Foxx also said: "The president’s address also highlighted the need for bold solutions to help solve our nation’s toughest challenges." Foxx stated: " As we look to the work that lies ahead, I urge my Democrat colleagues to become constructive partners in the process."
Reader Comments