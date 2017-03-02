It's Red Cross Month
Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross helps people in need, thanks to local heroes. March is Red Cross month. Through the effort of volunteers, the Red Cross provides 24-hour support to members of the military, veterans and their families at home and around the world. It must collect nearly 14,000 donations of blood every day to meet patient needs. It trains millions of people in first aid, water safety and other lifesaving skills. And it supports the vaccination of children around the globe against measles and rubella. In fiscal year 2016, the Western North Carolina Region of the American Red Cross, which includes the Piedmont Triad Chapter, helped more than 1,700 families affected by house fires or other disasters; provided more than 5,200 services for the military; and trained nearly 61,000 community members in health and safety.
Reader Comments