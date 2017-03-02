Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | ID Fraud: 90-Year-Old Wilkes Victim »
Thursday
Mar022017

Update: J & B Greene Break-In

DateThursday, March 2, 2017 at 12:25PM

In a follow-up to a story 3WC first reported yesterday, totals are now in for the property stolen from  a local business from a break-in this week. J & B Greene Company in Ronda discovered early Tuesday morning that their store had been entered by thieves.  The front glass of the building was broken out causing 4000 dollars in damages.  It has now been determined that 3 Husqvarna chainsaws, one Husqvarna carrying case, and a bag of grass seed were stolen.  Stolen property is estimated at nearly $1400. There is no word on suspects.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.