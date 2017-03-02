Update: J & B Greene Break-In
In a follow-up to a story 3WC first reported yesterday, totals are now in for the property stolen from a local business from a break-in this week. J & B Greene Company in Ronda discovered early Tuesday morning that their store had been entered by thieves. The front glass of the building was broken out causing 4000 dollars in damages. It has now been determined that 3 Husqvarna chainsaws, one Husqvarna carrying case, and a bag of grass seed were stolen. Stolen property is estimated at nearly $1400. There is no word on suspects. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in.
