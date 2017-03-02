Subscribe to our Content

 

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Sat 9:05-9:30am, 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« ID Fraud: 90-Year-Old Wilkes Victim | Main | Front Porch Property Damage »
Thursday
Mar022017

WCC Project: Bowling Equipment for Special Olympics

DateThursday, March 2, 2017 at 12:23PM

Wilkes Community College instructors and students in the Applied Careers Technology division presented new equipment to Susan Allen, Special Olympics Wilkes County (SOWC) local program coordinator, for athletes to use to train for bowling competitions. On November 16, 2013, the Wilkes Bowling Alley burned to the ground which resulted in a big loss for the SOWC Bowling Athletes, who used the bowling alley to train for Special Olympics. Jamie Reavis, a volunteer fireman and Collision Repair program instructor at Wilkes Community College, helped battle that fire and saw Special Olympics training equipment in storage at the bowling alley burn up. Back at work, Reavis asked WCC Instructors and students to help.   The project took over three years to complete. The instructors and students involved in this project presented the equipment to Allen, the local program coordinator for SONC, on Thursday, February 23.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.