WCC Project: Bowling Equipment for Special Olympics
Wilkes Community College instructors and students in the Applied Careers Technology division presented new equipment to Susan Allen, Special Olympics Wilkes County (SOWC) local program coordinator, for athletes to use to train for bowling competitions. On November 16, 2013, the Wilkes Bowling Alley burned to the ground which resulted in a big loss for the SOWC Bowling Athletes, who used the bowling alley to train for Special Olympics. Jamie Reavis, a volunteer fireman and Collision Repair program instructor at Wilkes Community College, helped battle that fire and saw Special Olympics training equipment in storage at the bowling alley burn up. Back at work, Reavis asked WCC Instructors and students to help. The project took over three years to complete. The instructors and students involved in this project presented the equipment to Allen, the local program coordinator for SONC, on Thursday, February 23.
