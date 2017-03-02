Subscribe to our Content

 

Thursday
Mar022017

WRMC CEO Talks Respiratory Therapy

DateThursday, March 2, 2017 at 12:22PM

Gene Faile, president and CEO of Wilkes Regional Medical Center, spoke to second-year respiratory therapy students last week about the hospital adding new care staff who are both well-trained and dedicated.  Mr. Faile explained that healthcare is changing rapidly, with an increased demand for nursing and respiratory professionals to care for baby boomers over the next decade. According to Mr. Faile, the hospital currently staffs 24 licensed respiratory therapists. The respiratory therapists perform diagnostic testing and provide a wide range of therapies to hospital patients. They also work closely with nurses and physicians to test for and treat lung diseases, such as asthma, COPD and pneumonia. Registered respiratory therapists (RRT) specialize in all areas of lung disease and management. 

