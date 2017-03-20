Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« 20 More NC Deaths from Flu | Main | Stolen Tools »
Monday
Mar202017

Hwy 421 Fatal Wreck Today

DateMonday, March 20, 2017 at 5:12PM

One man died in a traffic accident on Hwy 421 earlier today.  According to Trooper Tim Hemrics of the NC Hwy Patrol, a Subaru Forrester driven by 69-year-old Gary Ray of Deep Gap was traveling west on Hwy 421.  A Freightliner box truck was traveling east on Hwy 421.  Ray's vehicle went left of center and hit the truck head-on.  The truck went off the road and hit a guardrail.  Ray's vehicle caught fire and he died at the scene.  The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured.  The wreck happened about 10am today on 421 about 10 miles east of Boone.  The road was blocked until about 2:30pm.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.