Hwy 421 Fatal Wreck Today
One man died in a traffic accident on Hwy 421 earlier today. According to Trooper Tim Hemrics of the NC Hwy Patrol, a Subaru Forrester driven by 69-year-old Gary Ray of Deep Gap was traveling west on Hwy 421. A Freightliner box truck was traveling east on Hwy 421. Ray's vehicle went left of center and hit the truck head-on. The truck went off the road and hit a guardrail. Ray's vehicle caught fire and he died at the scene. The driver and passenger in the truck were not injured. The wreck happened about 10am today on 421 about 10 miles east of Boone. The road was blocked until about 2:30pm.
