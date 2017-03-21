Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Mar212017

20 More NC Deaths from Flu

DateTuesday, March 21, 2017 at 12:57PM

Twenty flu deaths were reported in North Carolina for the week ending March 11, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. While flu activity has started to decrease in the state, the virus continues to be widespread.  The number of influenza-associated deaths reported this season, which started Oct. 2, is 110. Antiviral medications are available to treat flu infections. People who think they might have the flu and are at high risk for severe complications should contact their doctor right away to see if antiviral medications might be needed. High risk groups include those with underlying conditions like asthma or heart disease, pregnant women, people older than 65 and children younger than 5.

