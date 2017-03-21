County and State Unemployment Rates
In Wilkes, the Unemployment Rate went from 4.5 to 5.2. Unemployment rates increased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in January. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 16.3 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 4.3 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. The January statewide rate was 5.5 percent with the rate in Wilkes being lower at 5.2. The Wilkes rate was lower than one year ago, but up from the previous month.
