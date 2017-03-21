Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Sunday House Fire | Main | Stolen Cars »
Tuesday
Mar212017

Followup to Child Involved Shooting

DateTuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1:59PM

In a follow-up to a shooting 3WC News reported last month, one person has now been charged.  On February 19, a two-year-old child got a gun that was in the family vehicle and accidently shot himself in the chest.  The child was taken to Hugh Chatham Hospital, later transported to Brenner's, and has been released from the hospital.  The two-year-old is expected to fully recover from the incident.  The father of the child, Cody Groce of Thurmond, was charged with a misdemeanor of improper storage of a firearm to protect a minor.  Groce was arrested and released on bond. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.