Followup to Child Involved Shooting
In a follow-up to a shooting 3WC News reported last month, one person has now been charged. On February 19, a two-year-old child got a gun that was in the family vehicle and accidently shot himself in the chest. The child was taken to Hugh Chatham Hospital, later transported to Brenner's, and has been released from the hospital. The two-year-old is expected to fully recover from the incident. The father of the child, Cody Groce of Thurmond, was charged with a misdemeanor of improper storage of a firearm to protect a minor. Groce was arrested and released on bond.
