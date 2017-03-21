Stolen Cars
Two vehicles were reported stolen, and one was recovered. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called concerning the theft of a 1992 Toyota Corolla from North Wilkesboro. The vehicle was taken from the victim's resident while they were away from home. The stolen car is valued at 1000 dollars. Then a second victim called the Sheriff's Office concerning a stolen 1977 Ford truck. A Deputy found the stolen truck a few miles from the victim's residence, and it was returned to the owner. No suspects were listed with either theft report.
