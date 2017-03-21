Sunday House Fire
Ashes left on a porch are thought to be the cause of a Sunday afternoon fire off Speedway Road. Broadway, Roaring River, and Little Brushy Mtn fire departments all responded to the house fire about 2pm Sunday. No injuries were reported. The homeowner had cleaned out a wood stove before leaving the house and had left the ashes on the back porch. Windy conditions may have fanned the ashes back to life starting the fire. The house was completely destroyed by the fire. The Red Cross is helping the two people who lived at the house. Coals and ashes from fires can remain hot enough to start a fire for many days after you think the fire is out. Fire officials recommend that you place ashes in a metal container, wet them down, and take the metal container outside the house and away from anything combustible.
