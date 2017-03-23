American Red Cross Issues Call for Donors
The American Red Cross issued a call for platelet and type O negative and AB blood donors after severe winter weather in some parts of the country caused about 250 Red Cross blood drives to cancel in March, resulting in more than 8,500 uncollected donations. Platelets, type O negative blood and type AB plasma are three of the most in-demand blood products by hospitals. Eligible donors can learn more, find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
