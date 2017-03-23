Basketball Student Scholarships
The deadline of March 31 is approaching for students to apply for an all-expense paid scholarship from EnergyUnited to attend summer basketball camps. One young man will be given a scholarship for the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp in June at UNC Chapel Hill. One local young lady will be given a scholarship for the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp in June at NC State. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in the fifth, sixth or seventh grade during the 2016-2017 school year. Applications accepted through March 31 at www.energyunited.com/sports-camp.
