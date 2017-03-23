Funny Money in Wilkes
There is yet another funny money report that is linked to two other recent incidents. Wilkesboro Police were contacted by Lowes Foods regarding a fake 100-dollar bill that was used at the store on March 19 to purchase 18-dollars in groceries. Using video surveillance, store management and Police were able to determine a suspect. They have a description but not a name of the man who passed the counterfeit bill. The serial number on the bill linked it to two other funny money cases. On March 20, BB & T Bank found two similar counterfeit 100-dollar bills in overnight bank deposits from Save More on Hwy 421 and Tyson Foods Chicken Store on River Street. The fake cash has been seized and the investigation is continuing.
