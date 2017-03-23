Subscribe to our Content

« Two Children Die in Wednesday Night House Fire | Main | Funny Money in Wilkes »
Thursday
Mar232017

Property Sold and Given from County to Town

DateThursday, March 23, 2017 at 1:05PM

Some property was sold and some given from the County to the Town of Wilkesboro during the Commissioners’ meeting this week.  Mayor Mike Inscore, Town Manager Ken Nolan, and Councilman Russ Ferree all of Wilkesboro were at the County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night.  The County owned three-fourths of the CJPP or Criminal Justice Building on Main Street.  The Town owned one-fourth.  County Commissioners agreed to sell their portion of the property to the Town for $45,000.  The Town of Wilkesboro agreed to assume at no cost the ownership of the Old Jail from the County and to incur all costs in tearing down the Old Jail or redeveloping the property.  The County agreed.  

