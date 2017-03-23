Subscribe to our Content

Two Children Die in Wednesday Night House Fire

Wednesday night at 10:56pm, the Wilkes County Communications center received a report of a structure fire with entrapment at 431 Little Elkin Church Road. According to Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds, Deputy Joel Mathis was on scene within 3 minutes and tried to rescue two children from inside the house fire before succumbing to the smoke.  Other Emergency personnel arrived to find two small children, 4 and 6 years old, still inside the mobile home.  CPR was started and the children were transported to Hugh Chatham Hospital. Both children were pronounced dead at the hospital. Deputy Mathis was treated for smoke inhalation at Wilkes Regional. Bounds said the cause of the fire is listed as accidental as it started from an electric issue with a refrigerator.  The names of the children have not yet been released.

