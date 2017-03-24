Children Identified Who Died in Fire
The two brothers who died in the tragic house fire Wednesday night off Little Elkin Church Road have now been identified as Alexander Antonio Fonseca, age 6, and Yandel Fonseca, age 4. The parents are Antonio Fonseca and Sofia Corona Hernandez. As 3WC reported yesterday, Wednesday night the Wilkes County Communications center received a call to a structure fire at 431 Little Elkin Church Road. According to Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds, Wilkes Deputy Joel Mathis was on scene within 3 minutes and tried to rescue two children from the house fire before succumbing to the smoke. Other Emergency personnel arrived to find the two young brothers still inside the mobile home. CPR was started and the children were transported to Hugh Chatham Hospital where both boys were pronounced dead. Deputy Mathis was treated for smoke inhalation at Wilkes Regional. Bounds said the cause of the fire is listed as accidental as it started from an electric issue with a refrigerator.
Reader Comments