Friday
Mar242017

Happy Birthday NC Guard

DateFriday, March 24, 2017 at 12:00PM

Happy Birthday NC Guard. The N.C. National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion (NCNG RRB) will open up a new recruiting station today at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte. This new site will expand recruiting efforts in the greater Charlotte-Mecklenburg area and help increase public awareness of the NCNG across the state. The NCNG RRB is a nationally rank program over the last ten years.  Today, March 24th is also North Carolina National Guard’s 354th birthday. The militia, which later became the NC National Guard, was established by the Carolina Charter of 1663.

