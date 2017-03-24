Hwy 115 Fire Contained--Mop Up Crews on Site Today
The fire off Hwy 115 is now nearly 100 percent contained. 3WC News spoke with Nathan Gatlin of the NC Forest Service this morning. The wildfire that began yesterday around noon was monitored overnight. About 45 acres were on fire southeast of Wilkesboro off N.C. 115. The fire was apparently started by someone burning debris. One firefighter suffered minor injuries Thursday when the top of a dead tree being cut down with a chainsaw broke off and hit him. He was treated and released at Wilkes Regional. Just after dark last night, the Forest Service indicated that fire was about 75 percent contained with fire lines. Due to certain conditions such as low humidity, warm temperatures and dry conditions, Gatlin said that firefighters remained on scene overnight mainly for house and structure protection. Gatlin reports this morning that no structures were damaged and that two inmate firefighting crews are on site today to do mop up of any remaining hot spots.
