Local Thefts
There are suspects in two thefts from last week. In the first report, the victim who lives on Hwy 16 in Millers Creek said that he witnessed someone in a black SUV pull onto his property and take his Husqvarna weed eater, Hudson backpack sprayer, rope pull pruner, and a pitchfork. Stolen property was valued over 500 dollars. Then a Wilkesboro woman saw someone steal her dog. The victim said that someone driving a black pickup truck took her dog about 3am. The incident happened on McGlamery Road in Wilkesboro. The stolen dog is a gray and blue miniature Pinscher and is valued at 1500 dollars. The Sheriff's Department is investigating both thefts.
Reader Comments