Monday
Mar272017

Local Thefts

DateMonday, March 27, 2017 at 11:57AM

There are suspects in two thefts from last week.  In the first report, the victim who lives on Hwy 16 in Millers Creek said that he witnessed someone in a black SUV pull onto his property and take his Husqvarna weed eater, Hudson backpack sprayer, rope pull pruner, and a pitchfork. Stolen property was valued over 500 dollars.  Then a Wilkesboro woman saw someone steal her dog.  The victim said that someone driving a black pickup truck took her dog about 3am.  The incident happened on McGlamery Road in Wilkesboro.  The stolen dog is a gray and blue miniature Pinscher and is valued at 1500 dollars. The Sheriff's Department is investigating both thefts.

