Removing Anti-Theft Device
Shoplifting is a misdemeanor in most cases unless you remove an anti-theft device and then the shoplifting becomes a felony. Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a white female being detained at Kohl's. Management reported seeing the women conceal 3 items from the store and then leave. She was stopped in the parking lot and the stolen property was recovered. For one of the stolen items, an anti-theft device was removed. Kristen Swaim of North Wilkesboro was charged with misdemeanor and felony larceny.
