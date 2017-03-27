Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Mar272017

Removing Anti-Theft Device

DateMonday, March 27, 2017 at 11:56AM

Shoplifting is a misdemeanor in most cases unless you remove an anti-theft device and then the shoplifting becomes a felony.  Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a white female being detained at Kohl's.  Management reported seeing the women conceal 3 items from the store and then leave.  She was stopped in the parking lot and the stolen property was recovered.  For one of the stolen items, an anti-theft device was removed.  Kristen Swaim of North Wilkesboro was charged with misdemeanor and felony larceny.

