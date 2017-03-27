Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Mower | Main | WCC and CIS for a Degree »
Monday
Mar272017

Youth Leadership Group and Elderly

DateMonday, March 27, 2017 at 11:55AM

On Friday, March 17, the Youth Leadership Group called United Teens In Action (UTA) held their annual service project: “Spread the Luck” at Rose Glen Manor, the Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, in North Wilkesboro.  This project was to bring awareness to all Wilkes County residents of the senior citizens living among us.  The quality of life for many seniors diminishes due to being isolated, lack of mobility, health concerns, and being lonely from no support system. United Teens in Action, UTA, is a youth focused civic program led by high school juniors to make Wilkes a better place. This is the ninth year for the youth leadership group which is comprised of high school students from the five Wilkes County high schools.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.