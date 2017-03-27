Youth Leadership Group and Elderly
On Friday, March 17, the Youth Leadership Group called United Teens In Action (UTA) held their annual service project: “Spread the Luck” at Rose Glen Manor, the Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, in North Wilkesboro. This project was to bring awareness to all Wilkes County residents of the senior citizens living among us. The quality of life for many seniors diminishes due to being isolated, lack of mobility, health concerns, and being lonely from no support system. United Teens in Action, UTA, is a youth focused civic program led by high school juniors to make Wilkes a better place. This is the ninth year for the youth leadership group which is comprised of high school students from the five Wilkes County high schools.
