Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Board of Elections Meeting | Main | Visiting NC and Wilkes Agri-Tourism Farms »
Tuesday
Mar282017

NC Unemployment Rate Decreases

DateTuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:11AM

North Carolina's seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate.  The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7 percent.  North Carolina’s February 2017 unemployment rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point from a year ago.  The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for February 2017 will be released.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.