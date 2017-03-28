NC Unemployment Rate Decreases
North Carolina's seasonally adjusted February unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, decreasing 0.2 of a percentage point from January’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.7 percent. North Carolina’s February 2017 unemployment rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point from a year ago. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for February 2017 will be released.
