Visiting NC and Wilkes Agri-Tourism Farms
From Easter egg hunts and Mother’s Day events to benefit concerts and farm tours, there are plenty of reasons to visit a North Carolina agri-tourism farms this spring. “North Carolina is known for the variety of agri-tourism farms available year-round,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. Locally, Ridenour Ranch in Thurmond (Wilkes County) will host its annual alpaca shearing event on April 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. North Carolina is home to more than 700 agri-tourism farms. To find a complete listing of farms near you, go to www.visitncfarms.com.
